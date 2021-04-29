Luca Alessi

Push the Formal Limits

I've been inspired by the aesthetic appeal of neumorphism, but frustrated by the style's limits. How far can we push it (button-pun intended)? If you're curious about how to code these, while still maintaining site performance (one of the major benefits of the simple CSS behind the neumorphic style) shoot me a message! It's all about the sprite sheet.

Check out the article that inspired this design https://luca-alessi-design.medium.com/a-short-wonky-history-of-web-buttons-1bf8736559cf

