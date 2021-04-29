Surfing Trainer App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello! Are you surfing the Internet right now? What a surprise you surfed our new shot! A service where you can pick a surfing workout for each day of the week? 🌊
🏄♀️ On the left screen you can see cards with a training program for a week. Each of the cards shows the percentage of your completed exercises.
🏄♂️ And on the right screen there are video tutorials for each exercise to teach you how to do this or that exercise.
☀️ The accent color is yellow, as it is a symbol of life, movement, joy and warmth. This color motivates people to exercise. Btw, scientists have proven that yellow is the color for great athletic performance. Yo!
💪🏻 This app allocates time for sports and choosing appropriate exercise programs!
Created by Olga Kopceva
