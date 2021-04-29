Purrweb UI

Surfing Trainer App

Surfing Trainer App fitness learning app workout exercise training tutorial video surfer surfing surf startup mvp react native online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Hello! Are you surfing the Internet right now? What a surprise you surfed our new shot! A service where you can pick a surfing workout for each day of the week? 🌊

🏄‍♀️ On the left screen you can see cards with a training program for a week. Each of the cards shows the percentage of your completed exercises.

🏄‍♂️ And on the right screen there are video tutorials for each exercise to teach you how to do this or that exercise.

☀️ The accent color is yellow, as it is a symbol of life, movement, joy and warmth. This color motivates people to exercise. Btw, scientists have proven that yellow is the color for great athletic performance. Yo!

💪🏻 This app allocates time for sports and choosing appropriate exercise programs!

Created by Olga Kopceva

