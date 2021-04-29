Ivan Mesaros

Happy Dogs

Ivan Mesaros
Ivan Mesaros
Hire Me
  • Save
Happy Dogs doggy basket breeds puppy dogs dog flat drawing character design character editorial hand drawn illustrator vector minimal illustration
Happy Dogs doggy basket breeds puppy dogs dog flat drawing character design character editorial hand drawn illustrator vector minimal illustration
Download color palette
  1. tailwise-db-1.png
  2. tailwise-db-2.png

Illustration of happy dogs and puppies for Tailwise

Ivan Mesaros
Ivan Mesaros
Illustrator & a nice guy.
Hire Me

More by Ivan Mesaros

View profile
    • Like