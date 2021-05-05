Tamia Sys - Ad

Tamia is a digital solution for the remote training of carers and care assistants. The application allows a professional to be made aware in a few minutes of the safety instructions for the environments in which he or she is required to work: private homes, health centres or associations.

We were consulted to lay the foundations of a visual identity capable of supporting the start-up in its next phases of development : acceleration, fundraising and recruitment.

We are Ultrō agency

