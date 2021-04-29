Utkarsha Nrittalaya Logo

I did this logo for a dance school of a friend. Their demand was to make a traditional brand design for their dance school incorporating Sanskrit and being minimalistic.

After a few trials, this design got selected.|

Looking forward to knowing your thoughts.

Thanks for visiting my shot.

