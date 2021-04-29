Tikuna Adeishvili

Poster Illustration For Talent Show

Tikuna Adeishvili
Tikuna Adeishvili
  • Save
Poster Illustration For Talent Show poster art poster print figures halftones halftone colors truegrit truegrittexturesupply procreate women illustrator cc adobe illustration design
Download color palette

Poster Art for Adjara Group Talent hunt crew. All the characters are resemblances of hotel and restaurant employees.

Tikuna Adeishvili
Tikuna Adeishvili

More by Tikuna Adeishvili

View profile
    • Like