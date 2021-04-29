Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ekaterina Ershova

Beauty Fair- Salon recommendation app

Ekaterina Ershova
Ekaterina Ershova
  • Save
Beauty Fair- Salon recommendation app location based salon app beauty app mobile ui uiux uidesign uxdesign ui
Download color palette

The goal of the project was to create a recommendation app for beauty and wellness services, which would allow users to search for, filter/sort salons in specific location and book appointments online, define their preferences, and get recommendations according to their criteria

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Ekaterina Ershova
Ekaterina Ershova

More by Ekaterina Ershova

View profile
    • Like