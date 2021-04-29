Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#collageretreat 152. 04/28/2021.

grid circular grid diagram humpback whale whale rock surreal weird textured illustration digital illustration digital collage collage collage art collage retreat
I want you to play along. Visit http://collageretreat.wtf for instructions, and resources to get you started.

Don't forget to check out the full piece by clicking on the thumbnail, or by looking at the attachment.

the-shop-collage-retreat-2021-04-28-152-2048x2048.jpg
8 MB
C7bab9288299e4d5c1a3ffbf43558608
