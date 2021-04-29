Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI :: 017 - Email Receipt

Daily UI :: 017 - Email Receipt receipt dailyui017 adobexd web app minimal dailyui clean ux ui design
Email receipts are typically overcomplicated and far from easy to understand. With that being said, the email receipt I've designed is one that any user can understand. This receipt reminds the user of what they ordered and the total cost, as well as allows them to track their order. This email receipt displays all the essentials that every customer would ever need to know.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
