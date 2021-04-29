Daily UI :: 017 - Email Receipt

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Email receipts are typically overcomplicated and far from easy to understand. With that being said, the email receipt I've designed is one that any user can understand. This receipt reminds the user of what they ordered and the total cost, as well as allows them to track their order. This email receipt displays all the essentials that every customer would ever need to know.