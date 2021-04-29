Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anima App

Ahhhhhh, our new blog is out!

Anima App
Anima App
  • Save
Ahhhhhh, our new blog is out! typography vector illustration branding design blog anima
Download color palette

If you ever designed a blog, then you probably know how much it can take... It wasn't easy, but satisfying for sure!
Take a look at the result - hope you'll like it!
https://www.animaapp.com/blog

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Anima App
Anima App
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anima App

View profile
    • Like