Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
William Hedin

Travel Application

William Hedin
William Hedin
  • Save
Travel Application travelling app travelling minimalist travel app travel discover app design uidesign ux ui app
Download color palette

Inspired by Risang Kuncoro, check him out:
https://dribbble.com/risangkuncoro

Hi guys!

I'm back with a new concept for a travel app. I tried to focus on minimalism here and make everything breathable. I'm also looking forward to be able to travel when it will be safe.

Don't forget to press (L) to like it 🤎 and comment if you have any feedback!

72cebbbfe345d1d86263e5fd03d69da5
Rebound of
Travel App Concept
By Risang Kuncoro
William Hedin
William Hedin

More by William Hedin

View profile
    • Like