Matt Morgan Podcast 📌📌

Disclaimer: I made this purely for fun. This isn't the podcast's logo.

A logo idea I had for a great podcast I listen to. The 2 pins are reference to an age old legend told on the host's radio show a few years back, and have become somewhat of a catchphrase to his listeners ("pin pin!"). I came up with this idea before knowing that the original story involved a sewing needle and not drawing pins! Still, I liked the idea enough to bring it to life 👍🏼

If you fancy listening and becoming a member of the "echo chamber of middle-aged freaks" (host's words, not mine) then head over to Patreon. Guests have included Noel Gallagher, Jimmy Carr and James Buckley, and at this point you'd get over 80 hours of content for a fiver: http://www.patreon.com/mattmorgan

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
