Matt Morgan Podcast 📌📌

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Disclaimer: I made this purely for fun. This isn't the podcast's logo.
A logo idea I had for a great podcast I listen to. The 2 pins are reference to an age old legend told on the host's radio show a few years back, and have become somewhat of a catchphrase to his listeners ("pin pin!"). I came up with this idea before knowing that the original story involved a sewing needle and not drawing pins! Still, I liked the idea enough to bring it to life 👍🏼
If you fancy listening and becoming a member of the "echo chamber of middle-aged freaks" (host's words, not mine) then head over to Patreon. Guests have included Noel Gallagher, Jimmy Carr and James Buckley, and at this point you'd get over 80 hours of content for a fiver: http://www.patreon.com/mattmorgan