Moja Žuja — beer loyalty app (part 2)

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbble! 🍻
Check out style guide that we created for Moja Žuja mobile application.
Moja Žuja is a loyalty app that rewards Ožujsko’s customers for taking part in one of their favorite pastime activities — enjoying a cold pint of Ožujsko beer with friends.
Check out the case study on our website
↳ https://www.bornfight.com/work/moja-zuja/