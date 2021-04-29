Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elena Crnković
Bornfight

Moja Žuja — beer loyalty app (part 2)

Elena Crnković
Bornfight
Elena Crnković for Bornfight
Hi Dribbble! 🍻

Check out style guide that we created for Moja Žuja mobile application.

Moja Žuja is a loyalty app that rewards Ožujsko’s customers for taking part in one of their favorite pastime activities — enjoying a cold pint of Ožujsko beer with friends.

Check out the case study on our website
https://www.bornfight.com/work/moja-zuja/

Bornfight
Bornfight
We build custom web and mobile solutions.
