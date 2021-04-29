Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kirill Palii

Pearl Fashion Group Brand Identity

Kirill Palii
Kirill Palii
  • Save
Pearl Fashion Group Brand Identity typography minimal logo vector figma branding design
Download color palette

Pearl Fashion Group Brand Identity. Logo, Photography, Identity

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Kirill Palii
Kirill Palii

More by Kirill Palii

View profile
    • Like