Ekaterina Ershova

Vintage Fashion Online Shopping

Ekaterina Ershova
Ekaterina Ershova
Vintage Fashion Online Shopping vintage ecommerce app mobile ui mobile design uidesign uiuxdesign uiuix
It is a prototype of an online store, which would provide vintage fashion fans an opportunity to search for and purchase unique pieces online.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Ekaterina Ershova
Ekaterina Ershova

