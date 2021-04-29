Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Soph

Boba Bubbles

Soph
Soph
  • Save
Boba Bubbles gravit designer
Download color palette

I'm really proud of this one <3
The inspiration was from one of @Remy D'Agnillo 's shots, I kind of twisted it and made it into my own version
Hope ya'll like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Soph
Soph

More by Soph

View profile
    • Like