Product Item Card

oi folks ✋
This time I present how we solved an issue ux layout of our simpra product's item card.
As you can see on the old version has a problem with price and icon area. The price and icons can overlay. So we had need to change some a new layout.
Now, even 5 icons can be possible puts on the bottom area without overlay any other item and It does not affect the icons even if the price is longer.
sweet hah?
Cheers