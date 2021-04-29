Yannick Vandenthoren

Voting page - Coloc Housing

Yannick Vandenthoren
Yannick Vandenthoren
  • Save
Voting page - Coloc Housing vote rental app real estate web app web ux ui design web design ui design
Download color palette

Actually, I'm working on a whole new design for a renting company agency.

Here is a sneak peek at the voting page.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Yannick Vandenthoren
Yannick Vandenthoren

More by Yannick Vandenthoren

View profile
    • Like