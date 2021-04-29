Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Advo web application

Advo web application website app design web ui ux
Advo is a application for dental professionals to manage ordering.

I worked on UI design for entire application and landing page.

See more:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/75894933/ADVO-Web-Application

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
    • Like