Running app

There is an application for training by running at various distances.
You need to think about the UX and UI of the application for easy use when running short and long distances.
I also want to consider the fact that jogging is possible at different times of the day. Therefore, it is necessary to make the application automatically adaptive for the time of day, so that it is convenient to read the information while running / walking.