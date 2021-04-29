Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
User Experience
TechAhead

Heatmiser

User Experience
TechAhead
User Experience for TechAhead
Hire Us
  • Save
Heatmiser icon yellow black grey orange user experience design user interface design user interface user experience interaction design interaction smart app smart home app smart home smarthome internetofthings internet of things iot app iot development iot
Download color palette

TechAhead designed and developed the iOS and Android app for Neo Smart Control products to help users set their heating only when they need it, thus helping them save energy bills.

We designed a simple and intuitive mobile interface that is integrated with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT, thus allowing users to set up automation rules and take control of the Heatmiser Neo accessories fully.

Find out more about Heatmiser Case Study.

TechAhead
TechAhead
Global Leader in Innovation & Digital Transformation
Hire Us

More by TechAhead

View profile
    • Like