TechAhead designed and developed the iOS and Android app for Neo Smart Control products to help users set their heating only when they need it, thus helping them save energy bills.

We designed a simple and intuitive mobile interface that is integrated with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT, thus allowing users to set up automation rules and take control of the Heatmiser Neo accessories fully.

Find out more about Heatmiser Case Study.