Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arjun V Dev

Biro Power App Concept

Arjun V Dev
Arjun V Dev
  • Save
Biro Power App Concept prototype xd design branding logo minimal ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Final Biro Power.mp4
  2. Screens@2x.jpg

Biro Power is a concept app for an electricity distribution company that lets users track their daily consumption, register complaints, and pay bills.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Arjun V Dev
Arjun V Dev
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Arjun V Dev

View profile
    • Like