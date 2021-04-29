To Do List Mobile App

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Guys,
Here is my exploration mobile apps design about To Do List Activity. So, do you think this is cool? Feel free to feedback and comment.
Hope you like it guys! Thank you.
if you guys want the design like these, you can contact me at muhammadfallah2000@gmail.com 😊 Let's make a great relationship with me!!!💗