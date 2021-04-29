Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Real Deal Cover - Data Book 2021

The Real Deal Cover - Data Book 2021 editorial illustration color type artdirector artdirection typography balance 3dillustration digitalart illustration 3d
I was commissioned by The Real Deal to create the cover type-illustration of the DATA BOOK 2021. The concept is inspired by the calculating tool called "Abacus".

