Kyle Louis Fletcher

Skittles

Kyle Louis Fletcher
Kyle Louis Fletcher
Hire Me
  • Save
Skittles illustration character brain identity food basic glasses texture design art taco
Download color palette

Skittles is the third blogger persona for Filthy Commoner: http://filthycommoner.tumblr.com/
He loves tacos and booze.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Kyle Louis Fletcher
Kyle Louis Fletcher
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kyle Louis Fletcher

View profile
    • Like