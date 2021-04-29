Hello guys,

Today I want to share a product design that I made called Hematz, what do you think about it?

And if you're interested in seeing the full design, just click the link below!

https://www.behance.net/gallery/118518769/Hematz-Mobile-Banking-App

Have a nice day! 🔥🔥🔥

. . .

Want to collaborate? let's talk dpambayun99@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance