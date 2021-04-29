Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hematz Mobile Banking App

Hematz Mobile Banking App illustration branding analytic card modern design transfer app design app payment wallet bank uiux
Hello guys,

Today I want to share a product design that I made called Hematz, what do you think about it?

And if you're interested in seeing the full design, just click the link below!

https://www.behance.net/gallery/118518769/Hematz-Mobile-Banking-App

Have a nice day! 🔥🔥🔥

. . .

Want to collaborate? let's talk dpambayun99@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance

