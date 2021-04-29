Drink Recipes App Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another glance at the app design project filled with the vibes of party or relaxation after a hard day. Here's a mobile application with a big directory of recipes and guides on how to make various soft and alcoholic drinks. The dark background sets the atmosphere of a bar or restaurant and adds depth and elegance to the photo and video content. Solid visual hierarchy, intuitive navigation, smooth transitions, and data visualization help users to feel confident. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, welcome to read more about types of images in web interfaces, best practices of product page design, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.
Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook