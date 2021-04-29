Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
tubik

Drink Recipes App Design

tubik
tubik
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Another glance at the app design project filled with the vibes of party or relaxation after a hard day. Here's a mobile application with a big directory of recipes and guides on how to make various soft and alcoholic drinks. The dark background sets the atmosphere of a bar or restaurant and adds depth and elegance to the photo and video content. Solid visual hierarchy, intuitive navigation, smooth transitions, and data visualization help users to feel confident. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to read more about types of images in web interfaces, best practices of product page design, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Drinks recipe app design tubik
Rebound of
Drink Recipes App
By tubik
tubik
tubik
Design for awesome experiences and bright brands
Hire Us

More by tubik

View profile
    • Like