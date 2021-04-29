Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oksana

Basket icon design

Oksana
Oksana
  • Save
Basket icon design icon design iconset webdesign iconography online store shopping design icon basket
Download color palette

Glyph icon design for web

Contact me and our design team here:
https://winddesign.world/

Behance portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/WindDesignWorld

We on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/WindDesign.ua

Contact me on fiverr:
https://www.fiverr.com/oksanakot2021?up_rollout=true

Oksana
Oksana

More by Oksana

View profile
    • Like