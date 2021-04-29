Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivaylo Nedkov
FourPlus Studio

Bagri logotypes

Ivaylo Nedkov
FourPlus Studio
Ivaylo Nedkov for FourPlus Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Bagri logotypes cyrillic latin dairy farm animation motion studio bulgaria fourplus alex zhelyazkov tsvetislava koleva ivaylo nedkov custom type lettering branding design identity branding logotype logo
Download color palette
  1. Bagri_dribbble_2.mp4
  2. Bagri Logo redesign.png

We've designed the new Bagri logotype in cyrillic & latin to empower the brand development on the local & international market.

Let's connect:
Behance | Vimeo | Instagram |

B039f8cc733ba6036e35b076c18f3253
Rebound of
Bagri Logotype progress
By Ivaylo Nedkov
FourPlus Studio
FourPlus Studio
Helping brands live up to the dynamic now.
Hire Us

More by FourPlus Studio

View profile
    • Like