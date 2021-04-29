Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lou Stuber

36 Days of Type: Y

Lou Stuber
Lou Stuber
  • Save
36 Days of Type: Y vegas 36daysoftype25 36daysoftype type goodtype logo shield sports hockey illustration nhl knights golden branding lettering digital dropcap typography design
Download color palette

Yoooo! The Golden Knights took the NHL by storm from the second they entered the league

Lou Stuber
Lou Stuber

More by Lou Stuber

View profile
    • Like