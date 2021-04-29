Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stegers Branding Business Card

Stegers Branding Business Card interiour designer architectural identity brand identity beige contrast black logo brand high end natural wood interiour luxury scandinavian minimal business card branding architect architecture
Business cards for the Stegers Branding Case study. Would love to know your thoughts!

Lisa Jacobs
Brand Designer & Illustrator based in the Netherlands.
