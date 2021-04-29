Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Francisco González y García

Color hexagons alive pattern

Francisco González y García
Francisco González y García
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. PanaIIIddd1200.mp4
  2. PanaIIIddd800.mp4
  3. PanaIIIddd400.mp4
  4. PanaIIIddd200.mp4
  5. PanaIII100ddd.mp4
  6. PanaIIIdddK.mp4

Same pattern, several scales, and the whole of them at the same time as a kaleidoscope.

6e8524caa25f14826a186e7281752b73
Rebound of
Design a unique geometric pattern using 4 colors
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Francisco González y García
Francisco González y García
Doing handy and nifty communication graphic tools.
Hire Me

More by Francisco González y García

View profile
    • Like