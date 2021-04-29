Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vincent James Eco

TIFFIN Logo

Vincent James Eco
Vincent James Eco
TIFFIN Logo
I was commissioned by Tiffin to do their logo. More info on my Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/97295539/TIFFIN-Delivery-Takeout

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Vincent James Eco
Vincent James Eco

