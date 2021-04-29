Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shiddhartha Sinha | Logo Designer

Gadgeted Concept Logo

Concept logo for a Gadget Shop.
I tried to incorporate mostly sold gadget products that are are USB cable and headphone in this logo.
For business enquiries :
I'm always available at
Mail : shiddharthasinha@gmail.com
Telegram : https://t.me/SinhaDraws

Socials :
https://linktr.ee/SinhaDraws

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
