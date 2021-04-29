Gadgeted Concept Logo

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Concept logo for a Gadget Shop.
I tried to incorporate mostly sold gadget products that are are USB cable and headphone in this logo.
Looking forward to seeing your feedback.
Thanks for visiting my shot.
______________________________________________________
For business enquiries :
I'm always available at
Mail : shiddharthasinha@gmail.com
Telegram : https://t.me/SinhaDraws
Socials :
https://linktr.ee/SinhaDraws