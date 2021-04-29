Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stackshare illustration artwork coffee stroke lines minimal sek blue illustraion illustrator editorial art character tired workflow office rolodex editorial lineart vector illustration vector vectorart
Illustrations for stackshare.io. Example of good and bad workflow from the end of the 90’s. Yes, it’s a Rolodex up there!

Follow my work on instagram too:
https://www.instagram.com/sknd_dsgn/

