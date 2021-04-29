Lea Skrinjar

Comic book app and educational platform

A history comic book app for history lovers and educational purposes. It is an animated comic with sound that immerse you in the story. The project was made in iterations formed for market testing. Contains desktop and mobile app and educational platform.

Find more about the project here https://dribbble.com/shots/15567078-Comic-book-app-and-educational-platform

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Lea Skrinjar
Senior product and UX designer
