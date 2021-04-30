Emy Lascan

FullPicture SaaS Webflow Development

FullPicture SaaS Webflow Development minimal design tracking app analysis alerts ui ux session customer conversion marketing monitor insights webflow charts analytics data tracking saas design saas
Hey folks,

I finished developing the FullPicture website design in Webflow and wanted to show you how it works.

The design was provided by the client and created by Oğuz Yağız Kara, so the UI credit goes to him.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new shot.

Thanks for your time and have a good day!

