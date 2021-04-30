FullPicture SaaS Webflow Development

Hey folks,

I finished developing the FullPicture website design in Webflow and wanted to show you how it works.

VIEW LIVE WEBSITE

The design was provided by the client and created by Oğuz Yağız Kara, so the UI credit goes to him.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new shot.

************

Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.

************

Thanks for your time and have a good day!

***

Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works