Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shivangi Rathi

You won my heart - Card illustration

Shivangi Rathi
Shivangi Rathi
  • Save
You won my heart - Card illustration digital art illustrated editorial design greeting card love surface design art licensing procreate art cute hand lettering illustration
Download color palette

Redesigned last year’s ‘you won my heart‘ card design for Ohh Deer x Sainsburys valentine card design submission.

Shivangi Rathi
Shivangi Rathi

More by Shivangi Rathi

View profile
    • Like