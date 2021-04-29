Pax6 Design Consulting

Comic book app and educational platform

prototype ux strategy ios mobile design ui design ux design app design
A history comic book app for history lovers and educational purposes. It is an animated comic with sound that immerse you in the story. The project was made in iterations formed for market testing. Contains desktop and mobile app and educational platform.

Find more about the project here https://dribbble.com/shots/15567078-Comic-book-app-and-educational-platform

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
