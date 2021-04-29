Pax6 Design Consulting

Intercom and management platform

Pax6 Design Consulting
Pax6 Design Consulting
Hire Us
  • Save
Intercom and management platform ui ux ui design app design platform design management system ux design agency ux design
Intercom and management platform ui ux ui design app design platform design management system ux design agency ux design
Intercom and management platform ui ux ui design app design platform design management system ux design agency ux design
Intercom and management platform ui ux ui design app design platform design management system ux design agency ux design
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg

Defigo is a multidevice digital intercom for controlled and seamless access. The system expends from custom made doorbell device, to mobile app and multi-level management web platform. Although complex in its structure (multi-device, mulit-user, multi/level management system) it is very user-friendly and easy to use.

Pax6 Design Consulting
Pax6 Design Consulting
Best team for your digital products
Hire Us

More by Pax6 Design Consulting

View profile
    • Like