Cesar Deutschmann

Simple recipe app

Cesar Deutschmann
Cesar Deutschmann
Simple recipe app concept cooking ux ui mobile apps food instructions ui ux recipe app
When I use recipes, I hate that I have to swipe a lot to switch between ingredients and instructions. I hope u like the idea.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Cesar Deutschmann
Cesar Deutschmann

