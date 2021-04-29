Chainex Home Screen

Chainex is a free, fast, and safe platform for trading and exchanging cryptocurrencies.

Our mission was to design and develop the website and implement totally new features besides an eye-catching and relevant identity.

We provided a conceptual logo and designed special font and creative icons to represent the market’s atmosphere

We used golden yellow and black to represent power, richness, discipline, security, and clarity.

The users go through simple and inviting steps of signing up and securing their accounts, and then they start their journey!