Hakeem Adjei

Liquid Soap Bottle

Hakeem Adjei
Hakeem Adjei
  • Save
Liquid Soap Bottle branding minimal branding concept brand design
Download color palette

Practice brand design from a project; a local liquid soap product.
Simple minimalistic compositions and clean uniformity.
Hope to do better with designing patterns in mockups.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Hakeem Adjei
Hakeem Adjei

More by Hakeem Adjei

View profile
    • Like