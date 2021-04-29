Gohar Ali Gohar

Stegasus Hanger Design

Gohar Ali Gohar
Gohar Ali Gohar
  • Save
Stegasus Hanger Design hangtags hangtag label design labeldesign labels label tag design tags hangers tag hanger
Download color palette

This belt hanger was designed for a brand called Stegasus and was delivered via: https://www.fiverr.com/goharaligohar?up_rollout=true

Order your tag/label design on www.dribbble.com/goharaligohar and get 30% discount.

#tag #tags #shirttag #hangtag #label #labels #hangtags

Gohar Ali Gohar
Gohar Ali Gohar

More by Gohar Ali Gohar

View profile
    • Like