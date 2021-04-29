Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Christopher Andrew

Point Delivery - Local Delivery Company Logo

Point Delivery - Local Delivery Company Logo graphic design branding delivery delivery service vector design inspiration logo
Download color palette

A logo for a brief that I got from briefup.co. I'm now back on doing some more logo designs for my portfolio.

Here's the full brief :
Point delivery is a local delivery company with a very high track record of on-time deliveries and great customer service. They're looking for a new logo as they want to have a whole new brand redesign.

The logo will have to be sharp and recognisable to help build the brand more nationally. Also, corporate-friendly as they're also looking to secure some contracts with big retail shops

