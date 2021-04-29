Point Delivery - Local Delivery Company Logo

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
A logo for a brief that I got from briefup.co. I'm now back on doing some more logo designs for my portfolio.
Here's the full brief :
Point delivery is a local delivery company with a very high track record of on-time deliveries and great customer service. They're looking for a new logo as they want to have a whole new brand redesign.
The logo will have to be sharp and recognisable to help build the brand more nationally. Also, corporate-friendly as they're also looking to secure some contracts with big retail shops