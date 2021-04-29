Yojji Brand Book

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey everyone! 👋
We have recently updated the design of our website. This partially determined the visual style of our company.
So now, we want to present to you our new brand book.
Made by Anna - Vasilisa Ivasenko
Do you like it? Press “L” ❤️
---
We’re available for new projects: info@yojji.io 📬
