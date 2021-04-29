Yojji Brand Book

Hey everyone! 👋

We have recently updated the design of our website. This partially determined the visual style of our company.

So now, we want to present to you our new brand book.

Made by Anna - Vasilisa Ivasenko

Do you like it? Press “L” ❤️

---

We’re available for new projects: info@yojji.io 📬

Follow us on Yojji | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook | Instagram