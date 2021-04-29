Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rocket Digital

Muuv

Rocket Digital
Rocket Digital
Hire Us
  • Save
Muuv brand strategy branding visual identity ux sport website app
Muuv brand strategy branding visual identity ux sport website app
Muuv brand strategy branding visual identity ux sport website app
Muuv brand strategy branding visual identity ux sport website app
Muuv brand strategy branding visual identity ux sport website app
Download color palette
  1. dribble01.png
  2. dribble02.png
  3. dribble03.png
  4. dribble04.png
  5. dribble05.png

Brand strategy and visual identity for a new application and platform.

Muuv is a new exercise e-learning platform that adapts to your needs according to the moment of your life. It is a forum that promotes the culture of online sports training and learning, encouraging the development of a community among its users.

✉️ We are available for new challenges: studio@rocketroi.com

https://rocketroi.com/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Rocket Digital
Rocket Digital
Design for innovative brands and unforgettable experiences
Hire Us

More by Rocket Digital

View profile
    • Like