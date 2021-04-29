Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Grzegorz Motławski

Payx logo concept

Payx logo concept
Logo concept for Payx - new financial platform for young, energetic people.

Logo construct:
- letter P
- letter X
- chain / connect

What do you think about it?

If you want to work with me - just tell me:
grzegorz.motlawski@gmail.com

Grzegorz Motławski
