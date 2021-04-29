🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Here's a look at the desktop app side menu and account menu.
—
At OpenPhone, we're building a new type of business phone to help people communicate better and be more productive. Want to get your own business number? Sign up for your free trial today.
Interested in following our journey? Follow us on Dribbble and Twitter.