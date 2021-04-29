🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
C - Create
We are not born to consume, but to create. Please share with us something you create today, - whether it is a painting or a bananacake - to open up our fifth chakra and experience more fun and joy and purpose…
This C is inspired by the spark of creations
Part of the VIBE RAISER TYPEFACE: a typeface designed to raise your vibration, for 36 Days of Type #08 (2021). All 26 letters are inspirational invitations and all artwork, illustrations and sound are designed with the intention to raise your emotional frequency when you experience it. The 9 numbers are angelic numbers to guide you. When we are vibrating at a higher level, we feel lighter, happier, and our lives become easy and magical.
Concept, Graphic design and motion @planetjarr
Concept and copy @planetkim
Sound design by Diederik Idenburg @diederikidenburg (@most.amsterdam)